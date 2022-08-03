THE heartbroken families of three young men who died in a crash have today paid tribute - as police formally named the trio.

North Yorkshire Police said Aaron Bell, 18, from Jervaulx, Tommy Shevels,18, and Louis Banks, 17, both from Healey, died when the grey Alfa Romeo 147 car they were travelling in was involved in crashed on the B6268, Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, last Friday evening.

A spokesperson said the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Aaron’s family said he had been a 'dearly loved son, big bro, Grandson, nephew and a friend to so many.'

They said: "We are truly heartbroken, and the pain is unbearable. Aaron is a truly amazing young man, the best son we could ask for.

“He was the reason why we all smiled a little bigger and laughed a little louder, he had such a cheeky smile and contagious laugh."

Tommy's family said he was a 'wonderful son, big brother, grandson, nephew and cousin.'

They said: "He was a great friend to many and always had a smile on his face."

Louis' family said: “Where do we start? Louis was beautiful inside and out. He was warm and kind, and always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye.

“Louis made friends wherever he went, in school, playing rugby and through farming, and once he made a friend, he kept them. His amazing sense of humour was infectious, and you only had to look at his cheeky smiling face and you would soon be laughing with him.

“His passion was farming. It was all he ever wanted to do. Tractor driving, quad bike, lambing, shearing, pigs, goats, cattle, it didn’t matter what as long as it was farming."

Sergeant Adam Elliott of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team and Road Safety Team said his thoughts were with the young men's family, friends, and the wider community at this incredibly sad time.

“Our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision," he said.

“The grey Alfa Romeo 147 made a number of journeys around Masham, Bedale and Leeming Bar areas, before it was involved in the collision at around 11pm on Friday 29 July on the B6268, Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale.

“If you have any information that you think could help our investigation, or any CCTV, dash-cam, or doorbell camera footage that may have captured something along that route, and we haven’t yet spoken to you, please email our Major Collision Investigation team on MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

“Please quote reference number 12220133414 when providing details."