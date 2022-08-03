Yorkshire’s White Rose was proudly projected onto one of the county’s iconic landmarks earlier this week.
The county’s colours were displayed on a 114m cooling tower at Drax Power Station, near Selby, on Yorkshire Day, on Monday, from 9pm until midnight.
Bruce Heppenstall, Drax Power Station Plant Director says Yorkshire has a rich heritage of delivering innovative project, which Drax wishes to follow with its carbon capture project.
He said: “By delivering this critical negative emissions technology at this power station here in the heart of Yorkshire, Drax will support UK energy security as well as net zero, whilst creating thousands of jobs and exciting global export opportunities.”
Drax has submitted plans for the scheme, which it says could create and support tens of thousands of jobs across the North. Work could start as soon as 2024 and once operational its two units combined will capture at least 8 million tonnes of CO2 per year, making it the largest carbon capture and storage project in power in the world.
