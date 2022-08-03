TWO women were abused and attacked by a group of teenagers during an assault in York.
At around 2.30pm on Thursday July 28, in Stonebow and Garden Place in York, two women in their early twenties were attacked by a group of teens.
One woman was pulled to the ground and suffered grazes and bruises to her elbows and knees.
North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances of the incident and to help identify those involved.
The teenagers are described as follows, according to police:
- White teenage girl between 13-15 years old of a heavy-build and average height. She is described as having brown hair worn in a long ponytail with a dyed blonde streak through it. She was wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.
- White teenage girl 13-15 years old, short with a slim build. Long black ponytail, black rimmed glasses and wearing a dark top, blue jeans and black trainers with gold sections.
- White teenage girl 13-15 years old of average height and a slim build with a long light brown ponytail. Wearing a light grey top, blue jeans and pink trainers.
- White teenage boy 13-14 years old of a slightly heavy build with a round face and short brown hair. Wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.
- White teenage boy 13-15 years, tall of a skinny build with pale skin and short brown hair. Wearing a grey tracksuit top with a dark grey hood, dark tracksuit trousers and black trainers.
If you have any information which could assist the investigation please email Stuart.Ord@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1403 Stuart Ord.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220132438.
