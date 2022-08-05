FOLLOWING the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph - a football foundation in York said it could see a spike in women and girls playing the game in the city.

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of 87,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, securing the first major tournament title for the country since 1966.

And the York City Football Club Foundation said it is already seeing an impact in York - as they received calls as early as 8pm on Sunday asking about the opportunities available.

Paula Stainton, Foundation manager and chair of York City Ladies, said: "The whole tournament was a huge success for the Lionesses. They showed courage, teamwork and great management and are an inspiration to us all.

"What this will do for the female game, could be game changing, and what we need to remember is that is not just inspiring young female players, but more coaches to get into womens sport, more volunteers and more fans.

"York City Football Club Foundation have been developing our Female Pathway for over a decade. We are hugely passionate about every aspect, from girls only activities in schools, through to our player development programme and our new FA Emerging Talent Centre, our FA licenced Regional Talent Club as an official part of the England Talent Pathway to York City Ladies who sit within our remit and will be playing in the Womens National League this season. We have lots of opportunities to both take part or watch."

Adam Cooper, head teacher at Knavesmire Primary School, has a 9-year-old daughter who loves playing football - and he said that the Lionesses' achievement could be "phenomenal" for women and girls.

Mr Cooper said: "The legacy needs to be bigger than football. As an educationist and parent, this is a statement of equality. It doesn't matter if you're male or female, with hard work you can be who you want to be.

"This has to be valued in our school system and in our society. The school system has to resource these opportunities strategically rather than lurch from one funding crisis to another. PE funding needs to guaranteed, so schools can plan to strategically develop areas such as girls football.

"Invest in your children and you invest in your future. Value equality, breadth, balance, and you guarantee future generations success."

Lionesses midfielder, Lucy Staniforth, was raised in York and played in Mr Cooper's football team while at Copmanthorpe Primary School.

Lucy visited the school again earlier this year to play football with the pupils and share some of her stories.

The York City Football Club Foundation has launched a campaign #LionessesLegacy to help raise awareness of what’s on offer locally. Follow any of the YCFC Foundation or York City Ladies accounts or email them to find out more on femalefootball@yorkcityfcfoundation.co.uk