POLICE were contacted after builders found what they believed to be an explosive device from the Second World War while working at a North Yorkshire hospital.
The builders unearthed the device while excavating land during upgrades to Scarborough Hospital.
North Yorkshire Police officers went to the scene following the reports early yesterday afternoon (August 2).
The Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team were consulted and a 50 metre cordon was placed around the device.
This did not cause any disruption to the hospital or nearby road network.
On arrival the device was assessed by the EOD and was not deemed to pose any threat.
It has since been removed from the site so as not to cause any further issues.
