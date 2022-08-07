Sometimes staying at home and cooking gets boring and a trip out can be just what you need.

Whether it’s the messy pots that clutter the kitchen or you just need a change of scenery, finding a good place to eat can make the heart and tummy happy.

Choosing a restaurant can be difficult so if you’re struggling, look no further.

To help you choose, here’s a roundup of some of York best places to eat that you can visit, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

All of the venues listed have at least a 4-star Tripadvisor rating.

11 of the best places to eat in York according to Tripadvisor reviews (Canva)

Rise. Brunch

Rating: 5/5

Location: 44 Fossgate, York YO1 9TF England

"I visited yesterday for the first time with my friend and we both loved it! Food was delicious, such a lovely place and the young girl who served us called Ellen was so warm, welcoming and friendly! Will definitely be back!"

Buongiorno

Rating: 5/5

Location: Acomb Wood Drive, York YO24 3XN England

"Excellent food and service a hidden gem. The special ink seafood risotto was delicious. Run by a Sicilian family. We will be back."

Cresci Pizzeria

Rating: 5/5

Location: 20 piccadilly, YO1 9NU, York YO1 9NU England

"The best pizza you can get outside of Naples hands down no words needed just go and get one you will not regret it!!!!!!!!"

11 of the best places to eat in York according to Tripadvisor reviews (Canva)

Phill Ya Boots Cafe

Rating: 5/5

Location: 55 Moorcroft Road Woodthorpe, York YO24 2RQ England

"A treat visit for brunch at the start of a holiday. Divine coffee is beyond good, it is divine! Phil, Vicki & the team run a friendly cafe with indoor & outdoor seating, the food is excellent. Highly recommended."

Chutni York

Rating: 5/5

Location: Retail Park, University of York East Campus, Unit 9 Kimberlow Ln, York YO10 5LA England

"We enjoyed our family meal. Curries were really tasty and Yorkshire kick just the right level of spiciness. The service was good too and staff were friendly. Easy to drive to and plenty of free parking spaces."

Karoo Bar & Kitchen

Rating: 5/5

Location: 18 George Hudson Street, York YO1 6JL England

"We visited this restaurant last time we were in York and just had to come back. Extremely friendly service. The younger generation enjoyed the burgers, the rest of us the lovely South African food. Biltong as a starter is heavenly!"

11 of the best places to eat in York according to Tripadvisor reviews (Canva)

Skosh

Rating: 5/5

Location: 98 Micklegate, York YO1 6JX England

"High quality cooking as always without the pretence and stuffiness. About as good as it gets. Repeat visit for us, and there will be many more to come."

The Larder Club

Rating: 5/5

Location: 3 Blake Street, York YO1 8QJ England

"I've now been twice and haven't been in any way disappointed. The first time I had the egg fiorentina which was delicious and beautifully presented. The second time was just for coffee but nevertheless an enjoyable experience. Modern and clean with a lovely ambience."

Melton's

Rating: 4.5/5

Location: 7 Scarcroft Road, York YO23 1ND England

"We enjoyed the tasting menu with accompanying wine flight. The staff were lovely, Lucy the sommelier was engaging and knowledgeable, and the food was delicious. Overall a really lovely evening. Wish we lived locally so we could go again!"

The Rattle Owl

Rating: 4.5/5

Location: 104 Micklegate, York YO1 6JX England

"WOW! What a unique dining experience! Quite different to anything we have had for awhile. Places like this are rare gems to be savoured on special occasions!"

Bella Italia

rating: 4.5/5

Location: 89 Low Petergate, York YO1 2HY England

"Food was absolutely amazing. The service outstanding. Very attentive. Mat who waited for us was awesome! Give that man a raise!"