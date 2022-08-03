York video production company InkBlot Films is bringing part of the city’s history to life.

The company has created an audio-visual display at Fairfax House, in its new exhibition, titled ‘If Walls Could Talk: The Forgotten Story of Ann Fairfax.”

The exhibition, which runs until November, features portraits that come to life using tailored video and lighting provided by InkBlot and York actors and writers.

InkBlot director Jay Silence said: “The brief was to create portraits that spoke to visitors to provide an engaging, immersive, and informative experience.

"It was important to accurately replicate the portraits’ original environment, which was an exciting challenge. Luckily, we had the brilliant setting of Fairfax House, as well as great local actors, which made it a joy.”

Rachel Wallis, Assistant Curator and Collections Manager at Fairfax House, said: “It was great to have our vision for this exhibition manifested. Having talent within the York community come together to complete the project made it extra special. We are so incredibly pleased with the outcome.”

Inkblot, which began in 2011, has worked on heritage schemes in York for clients including JORVIK Viking Centre and Visit York.