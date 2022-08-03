POLICE are trying to trace a man wanted after an attack outside a North Yorkshire nightclub.
North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Ripon where the victim received facial injuries and required hospital treatment.
A police spokesman said: "It happened outside Wonderland nightclub at approximately 2.30am on Friday,July 15.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe he may have information that will help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to email sarah.hargreaves@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sarah Hargreaves.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12220122919 when passing on information.
