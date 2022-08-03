POLICE officers and an ambulance crew were called to a house in York yesterday, following the sudden death of a man.
The man died at a property in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall.
North Yorkshire Police said they and ambulance crews were called to the sudden death of a man at the house at 10.56am yesterday.
"The man is aged in his late 40s and his next of kin in Hull have been notified," said a spokesman.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious."
