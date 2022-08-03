Yorkshire bus operator Transdev has announced a promotion for grandparents to take their grandkids with them.
Next weekend, under 19s can go anywhere on Transdev services for £1, if accompanied by a grandparent with a concessionary bus pass.
Transdev, who has bases in places including York and Harrogate, is offering the fares on August 13-14 on their routes across Yorkshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.
Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “The school holidays often see grans – and grandads too - looking after the grandchildren while mum and dad are at work, and we don’t see why they should have to stay at home.
“By offering young people the chance to Go with Granny on the Bus, we want to help bridge the generation gap and make sure everyone has the chance to enjoy an amazing two days filled with magical memories.”
A video featuring the ‘Go with Granny on the Bus’ deal is live now at: https://tinyurl.com/3wnsre79.
Full details of the offer and all Transdev bus routes and times are online at: transdevbus.co.uk – while live bus running information is on the free to download ‘Transdev Go’ mobile app.
