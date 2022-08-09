IT'S hard to keep pace with the changing face of York.

Everytime you walk or drive through the city, there seems to be a new hotel springing up, a block of student flats appearing, or a new coffee shop, restaurant or bar opening.

And yet, so much stays the same. The city's incredible landmarks, dating back centuries, provide the reassurance that York's heart is unchanged.

So it is fitting that the challenge facing our Camera Club members in our monthly photography competition was to take photos of 'Something old/something new'.

Not surprisingly, we had many creative entries, and we are sharing the best of them with you today.

Sue Gabbatiss got us off to a flying start with an atmospheric photo of Holgate Windmill. The windmill dates back to 1770 and is York’s last surviving windmill and the oldest five-sailed windmill in the country. It was fully restored in 2012 after a ten-year project and today produces traditional stone-ground flour.

Danielle Simpson served us a shot of old and new York with her black and white image of the York Gin in one of York's oldest buildings in Pavement.

Photo by Danielle Simpson

Matthew Lightfoot got very creative and showed off an image of York Minster reflected in his Smart Watch.

Hayley Pugh put some thought into her image too which showed old Clifford's Tower behind an image of a screen showing record temperatures in York as the city hit 40C - a new record - during last month's heatwave.

Barney Sharratt captured the old Treasurer's House with newly painted gates and very new raindrops.

Fran Milner brought us an adorable image of older geese looking proudly at their new offspring.

Well done all the finalists.

And our winner? Congratulations to Sara Grinnell for her stunning image which perfectly reflects the old and new in York. Her photo shows the Hiscox building at Peasholme Green reflecting the older York buildings opposite. Sara wins our £50 prize.

Sara Grinnell - Hiscox building reflects the older York buildings opposite - our winning photo

