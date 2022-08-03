Rail operator TransPennine Express (TPE) is shining a light on team members as part of a recruitment drive.

Among them is Jacob Tyne, 24, of York, who has worked as a conductor for the company since last year after starting his rail career with GWR in 2017.

In his role with TPE, Jacob is responsible for customers on-board the train, with key duties including checking tickets, providing up-to-date information for customers, closing the train doors and giving the driver the signal to start the train.

His York-based role takes Jacob to destinations including Newcastle, Redcar Central, Saltburn, Scarborough, Liverpool and Manchester.

Jacob said: “Our trains travel to towns and cities right across the North as well as into Scotland, connecting friends and families, workers with their workplaces and playing my part in keeping people on the move is enjoyable for me.

Jacob added: “The best bit about my job is getting to meet a variety of people with an office view that is ever changing. There is always something new to learn or new challenges to overcome to keep people moving. This is no 9 - 5 job, we play our part in getting our passengers to their destinations at all hours of the day.”

TPE is currently looking for new conductors to join the team at York, who alongside Jacob, will play a pivotal role in helping TPE customers get where they need to be.

Jacob added: “This is a fantastic industry and you'll always be learning throughout your career. If you're here beyond six months, you're normally here for life.”

Anyone interested in becoming a York based conductor can apply or find more information on the FirstGroup Careers website.

The closing date for applications is August 29 2022.