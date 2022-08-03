A NURSE is preparing to take on a on a mammoth endurance event to raise funds for a hospice he used to work at.
Rhys Standfield, 38, of Seamer, has entered ‘The Roc’, an extreme challenge which takes place in Wales on September 3 - all to support Saint Catherine's Hospice.
The event is an endurance triathlon which features a 1.6km sea swim in Abersoch, then a 50km bike ride to the base of Snowdon. Participants ascend and descend Snowdon, complete a 50km bike ride back to Abersoch and finish with a 1km run.
Rhys worked at Saint Catherine’s as a nurse for eight years before moving to his current role at Scarborough Hospital. He has only been taking part in triathlons and endurance events for the past couple of years.
He said: "It’s going to be very difficult and will test me to my limits, but I’m looking forward to it. It’s like a half Iron Man but with a mountain thrown in - and it’s quite unusual to bike and run a second time in an event like this as well.”
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said they are "extremely proud" of his efforts.
To support Rhys, donate at: https://bit.ly/3PVuS2v
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here