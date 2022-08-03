The Yorkshire Building Society branch in York is holding an event providing people with hints and tips on how not to become victims of financial fraud.

The branch, on Feasegate, will be hosting the session from 10am to 4pm on Friday August 12, which is open to members of the public and customers.

Building Societies, banks and other financial service providers say they work hard to protect their customers – Almost £7 in every £10 of attempted unauthorised fraud was blocked by the industry in 2020. Unauthorised fraud also fell by five per cent to £783.8m, with the financial services industry stopping £1.6 billion of losses.

John Downing, branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society in York, said: “Fraud scams can happen to anybody, but older people are often targeted when it comes to financial fraud. By hosting our fraud session, we hope to reach as many people as possible in York to raise awareness around this issue. We’ll be talking about the common types of fraud and the things you can to do to prevent falling victim to fraud and scams.”

Yorkshire Building Society is part of the Take Five national campaign led by UK Finance, and backed by the Government, that offers straight-forward and impartial advice to help everyone protect themselves from preventable financial fraud. This includes email deception and phone-based scams as well as online fraud – particularly where criminals impersonate trusted organisations.

For more information on protecting yourself from fraud go to: www.ybs.co.uk/security or www.takefive-stopfraud.org.uk