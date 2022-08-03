A 23-year-old man who died in a crash in the Yorkshire Wolds last month has been named as Connor Machon, from Bridlington.
Humberside Police said the collision happened on the B1253 at Langtoft on Sunday July 24, and involved a Black Range Rover Evoque which left the road.
"Connor was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the collision and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene," said a spokesperson.
"His family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.
"The driver of the vehicle suffered what are thought to be serious injuries in the incident."
They said inquiries were continuing into the circumstances and anyone with information, including anyone who saw the vehicle before the collision or has dashcam footage from driving in the area at the time, should phone 10 quoting log 512 of 24 July or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
