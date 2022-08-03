A KEEN musician in York has been nominated for a Community Pride award for his various charity work and "always bringing a smile" wherever he plays.

Kenneth Stamp, 72, plays the trombone around the city. He has been fundraising for St Leonard's Hospice for the past 10 years playing his music at various hospice events and often busks in the city centre - as well as arranging fundraising events at his local golf club.

Ken, who has beaten prostate cancer himself, has been nominated for the award by St Leonard's Hospice.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hospice said: "It isn't just the excellent playing it is the countless hours he puts in practicing to ensure he performs to his best standard. His enthusiasm shines through constantly.

"Ken is such an amazing support to the hospice – nothing is too much trouble and I think he even plans his holidays around when we have our events – he always brings a smile with his music and he has attended many a shop opening, summer fair, Christmas fair to name but a few – the kids love him as well as he has Disney tunes in his repertoire, asking for audience participation jingling his bells.

"Alongside helping at hospice events he fundraises in supermarkets, by busking, entertaining during the Covd pandemic and also by teaching. Ken and his wife Liz and both amazing supporters of the hospice and we are truly grateful for that.

"He has raised well over £12,000 over a 10-year period and helped the hospice to raise thousands more."

The awards, which are run in partnership with City of York Council, feature both individual and group categories in order to celebrate the dedicated fundraisers, public sector workers, teachers and community volunteers throughout the city.

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.

Ken has been invited to the awards ceremony later in the year - where the winners of each category will be revealed. Three finalists for each prize will be in attendance at the event.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

"These volunteers like Ken should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together."

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.