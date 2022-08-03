A HOUSEBUILDER has donated £1,000 as part of its Community Fund initiative to support a national charity which has its headquarters in York.
The £1,000 donation from Barratt Developments Yorkshire East will help The Family Fund continue to provide essential items to eligible families across the UK.
The charity provides grants for essential items such as kitchen appliances, clothing, warm bedding, sensory toys and play equipment, computers and tablets, much-needed family breaks and more.
Family Fund CEO, Cheryl Ward, said: “We are very grateful to Barratt Developments Yorkshire East for this generous donation. A donation of this size could help in a number of ways, for example by allowing us to provide a number of families with sensory toys."
The donation will support the Family Fund Trust team in York, in order to support them in continuing to make a difference to families who are in need of extra support.
Daniel Smith, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, commented: “Family Fund does an incredible job in offering support to families with seriously ill or disabled children and young people from their base in York, and we’re so pleased to have been able to support them with our Community Fund donation."
For more information about Family Fund, visit the website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here