The A64 is back open after a crash on the eastbound carriageway on the York bypass.

The incident between the A1036 Tadcaster Road turnoff and the A19 Fulford interchange closed the busy by-pass for several hours.

There was queueing traffic and congestion back as far as Bilbrough.

The AA said the accident "occurred around 7.45am this morning."

Recovery work then caused further causing further delay.

As yet, there are no reports of any injuries.

The roads was reported open around 11am.