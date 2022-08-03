The A64 is closed due to a collision on the eastbound carriageway on the York bypass.

The incident between the A1036 Tadcaster Road turnoff and the A19 Fulford interchange.

There is queueing traffic and congestion back as far as Bilbrough.

The AA says the accident "occurred around 7.45am this morning."

Now, recovery work is taking place, causing further delay.

As yet, there are no reports of any injuries.

More to follow.