POLICE stopped a car containing men and dogs following complaints from residents in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a Volkswagen Golf occupied by men with dogs near Monk Fryston near Selby last night (August 2).

Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene.

He said: "My colleagues and I stopped this vehicle after complaints from residents in the Monk Fryston area.

"The men and dogs were suspected to be hare-coursing in the area.

"There details were taken and the men will be served warning letters as part of a staged process.

"This sort of behaviour has a terrible effect on the community and will not be tolerated."