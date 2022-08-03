POLICE stopped a car containing men and dogs following complaints from residents in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a Volkswagen Golf occupied by men with dogs near Monk Fryston near Selby last night (August 2).
Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene.
He said: "My colleagues and I stopped this vehicle after complaints from residents in the Monk Fryston area.
"The men and dogs were suspected to be hare-coursing in the area.
"There details were taken and the men will be served warning letters as part of a staged process.
"This sort of behaviour has a terrible effect on the community and will not be tolerated."
