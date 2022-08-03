A VAN driver has been arrested in connection with a quad bike theft in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say officers stopped a white Ford Transit van on the A1M at Leeming Bar yesterday (August 2) after an automatic number plate recognition sighting.
Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene.
He said: "The vehicle is linked to a recent quad theft near Richmond.
"Details of the occupants were obtained and the driver reported for tyre, seatbelt and windscreen offences.
"The river also provided a positive Drug Wipe for cocaine
"Post-arrest, the driver has provided a blood specimen and this has been sent forward for analysis.
"The driver has been released under investigation and is now very much on our radar."
