A York photographer who visited Ukraine on a humanitarian mission says we mustn't "get used" to the desperate plight of people caught up in the war.

Ed Matthews, who is also a volunteer, made the trip to Lviv in Ukraine in June.

While there he presented a gift to the Mayor of Lviv from York as a symbol of the city's support for its sister city and the people of Ukraine.

Since the start of the war, Ed has been volunteering to support Ukrainians fleeing the war in the border regions of Poland and Ukraine.

This was Ed’s third visit to Ukraine to provide humanitarian support since the country was invaded in February, and he is currently back in Ukraine for another three weeks.

During his visit Ed joined Lviv’s deputy mayor on a visit to organisation 'Unbroken", which has been set up to rehabilitate and support injured civilians who have been hurt by shelling, mines and rocket attacks.

He was also given an opportunity to present a wooden statue of a Yorkshire Rose and a letter from the council leader and lord mayor of York to the mayor of Lviv, as a gift from York and its residents.

Ed Matthews, left

Earlier this year York councillors backed a motion to adopt Lviv as York’s sister city in a show of solidarity with the leaders and people of Lviv.

Ed said: “I have now visited Ukraine three times to do my bit to support those facing this barbaric attack. It saddens me that already our daily UK politics coverage is overshadowing the unbelievable suffering and desperation of millions of Ukrainians.

"This isn’t just a war against Ukraine, it’s a war against democracy and the freedom of ordinary people – we must all keep doing our bit to support Ukraine and not get ‘used’ to this barbaric war.

“My visit to Lviv was a deeply moving experience. I was delighted to meet the mayor and deputy mayor of Lviv, who both have fond memories of York and are very keen to come back to visit soon. They mentioned that the skills they learned during their time in York have helped them keep the citizens of Lviv safe in these difficult times.

“York’s connection to Lviv and Ukraine is an important one to cherish and develop, to serve both as support to the people of Ukraine during this horrific war as well into the future as the country and the city recovers and flourishes."

Ed Matthews

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of the City of York Council, added: “We’re grateful to Ed for his work and commitment to helping the people of Ukraine at this tragic time – his selflessness and dedication is truly inspirational. I’m glad that he also had the opportunity to visit our friends in Lviv and pass on York’s small message of solidarity to our sister city.

“During Mayor Sadovyi’s visit to York back in November, we had the chance to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing our two cities. Both York and Lviv are thriving cities known for their cultural and historic richness and common day to day challenges, such as flooding. There’s much we can learn from each other and strengthen our links both now as a sign of support, as well as in the future when the people of Ukraine are free from the Russian aggressor.

“York continues to stand with our Ukrainian friends here in York and in Ukraine.”