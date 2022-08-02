THE cheapest petrol price in York has dropped again by over seven pence per litre.
The cheapest place to fill up for both petrol and diesel this week is Asda, Monks Cross, at 174.7p per litre for petrol, and 184.7p for diesel.
This petrol price has decreased by 7.2p, from 181.9p last week at Shell Garage on York Road, according to the petrol prices app.
Last week's cheapest diesel price was 190.7p per litre at Morrisons, Foss Island Road, dropping this week by six pence.
RAC's fuel watch, which shows that latest data on fuel prices in UK, show that York's cheapest fuel prices are cheaper than the UK's latest average petrol price, while the UK's average diesel price is at the upper end of York's cheapest.
The most expensive place to fill up in York this week is the London Bridge SF Connect on Tadcaster Road, with petrol costing 192.9p per litre and diesel costing 199.9p per litre.
The Press has correlated the cheapest prices on fuel in York as of today (Tuesday, August 2) using the Petrol Prices app, which are subject to changes:
The Cheapest petrol and diesel stations in York:
- Asda, Monks Cross, at 174.7p, and 184.7p for diesel.
- Morrisons, Foss Island Road, at 174.7p, and 187.7p for diesel.
- Tesco Extra, Stirling Road, at 174.9p, and 184.9p for diesel.
- Sainsburys Monks Cross Drive, at 174.9p, and 184.9p for diesel.
- Jet Station Garage, Station Road, at 175.9p, and 185.9p for diesel.
- Shell Garage, York Road, at 179.9p, and 189.9p for diesel.
- Esso Filling Station, Hull Road, at 179.9p, and 194.9p for diesel.
- Knavesmire Service Station, Tadcaster Road, at 181.8p, and 188.8p for diesel.
- Texaco Co-op, Boroughbridge Road, at 183.9p, and 192.9p for diesel.
- SF Connect Bilbrough Top, York Road, at 183.9p, and 196.9p for diesel.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here