EMERGENCY services were called out to a crash at a popular beauty spot.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 2.47pm today (August 3) to Rosedale Abbey in Ryedlale in the North York Moors National Park.

A spokesman for the service said: "Kirkbymoorside and Danby crews attended a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"No one was trapped. 

"The crew carried out scene safety before leaving."