BEX LYNAM, the North Sea Wildlife Trusts' marine advocacy manager, explains what makes the sea off Yorkshire's coast so special

The North Sea has some incredible habitats and beautiful species that I’ve been fortunate to explore and encounter when leading research surveys.

No matter how many times I visit, it’s always a special moment to spot the beauty of a beadlet anemone or watch a seagrass meadow provide a home to a host of marine wildlife.

Yorkshire’s sea and shoreline are home to wildlife of national and international importance, including edible crabs and European lobster, minke whales and harbour porpoise and a mosaic of different habitats such as chalk reefs, kelp forests, gravelly seabeds and rocky shores.

The North Sea is a very busy place, with competing activities including fishing, offshore wind development and dredging taking place. While these activities support our quality of life, they place pressure on the marine environment and the wildlife that calls it home.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has been working with others, including statutory organisations, to campaign for healthy seas and thriving marine wildlife for years. We are developing a network of Marine Protected Areas, essentially nature reserves at sea, to create a blue belt of protection in UK waters.

Marine Protected Areas are designed to protect animals and habitats found on and under the waves from the most damaging of human activities. As a result, they create space for nature in and amongst the activities.

It has been a long journey, one we couldn’t have made without our members and supporters. But we’re finally seeing results as the number of Marine Protected Areas has increased exponentially in the last 10 years.

What’s more, these areas could act as a natural solution to help store carbon and tackle climate change, as well as generating benefits through tourism, recreation and marine education for the whole North Sea coast. Some wildlife can help us with this too, as seagrass and salt marsh are showing incredible results for carbon capture. The future health of our seas will come to depend on these amazing places.

Sea caves at Flamborough. Picture: Kirsten Smith

This type of protection is of course vital, particularly for sensitive, rare or threatened habitats and wildlife, but the current Marine Protected Areas network doesn’t exclude all damaging activities.

The Wildlife Trusts have therefore been campaigning for three years, with the support of over 10,000 people, for sites with greater protection, in the form of Highly Protected Marine Areas. That is why we were so thrilled recently when the government announced a consultation on five new Highly Protected Marine Areas.

Three of the new sites are found within the North Sea; Inner Silver Pit South off the Lincolnshire coast, and North-East of Farnes Deep and Lindisfarne off the Northumberland coast. Between them they could protect vital areas for wildlife, as well as allowing greater space for marine recovery, and should contribute to the Government’s commitment to protect 30 per cent of our seas by 2030.

To help you get closer to marine wildlife this summer, the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is running several events along Yorkshire’s coast, including seashore safaris and rock pooling that explores both our historic and current marine life. Here are a few highlights - you can find out more at www.ywt.org/events