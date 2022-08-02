TADCASTER Albion manager John Deacey has emphasised that there “isn’t going to be a best 11” for his team as they look towards the start of the regular season.

Tadcaster’s campaign will begin on Saturday, August 6 when they take on Tow Law Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round at the So-Trak Stadium (3pm).

Their Pitching In Northern Premier League east season will begin on Saturday, August 13 away at Sheffield FC (3pm).

Albion finished their pre-season by winning their two final games, winning 2-0 against Scarborough Athletic while also beating Kidsgrove Athletic 2-1.

After their victory over Kidsgrove, which was sealed through a Paul Ferguson brace, Deacey implored that his team will not have a best starting line-up due to variation amongst other teams.

“There isn’t going to be a best 11,” noted Deacey.”Because we’re playing against different sides with different systems.

“That’s why you have to have a squad, everyone in this squad is capable of playing in the first 11 and that’s how you want it.”

“(Pre-season has) gone well, it’s given us some serious headaches if I’m honest, but they’re good headaches to have.

“We have a squad here of around 20 people and it’s very difficult to pick an 11 out of them, but that’s what you want as a manager.

“Me and Andy (Monkhouse) have got to decide which one we want to go with for the important game next week.”

Elsewhere, in the Toolstation Northern Counties East division one, Selby Town lost their opening game of the season 4-0 to Rossington Main at home.

A brace from Ross Hannah and additional goals from Declan Slater and Adam Baskerville saw Rossington win comfortably at the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium.

Next for Selby is a clash with Parkgate FC away from home on Saturday, August 6 (3pm).

Meanwhile, in the Ebac Northern League division one, Pickering Town were beaten 6-0 by Bishop Auckland in the first game of their season.

Goals from Wayne Whitfield, Craig Gott, Dane Burlace, Louis Johnson and a James Risbrough brace saw Bishop Auckland sail comfortably to a win, condemning Pickering to a thrashing.

Town next took on Newcastle Benfield away from home yesterday and will face Whickham at home in their third match of the term (7.45pm).