ROADS around York will be closed over the weekend as a popular 10k running event returns to the city.

This year’s York 10K is expected to attract thousands of runners to the city on Sunday (August 7) - while generating a cash boost for a host of good causes.

The race is being organized by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, who are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events, at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, said: “Unfortunately, an event of this scale does mean some road closures are necessary to ensure the safety of all involved.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and will lift the closures as soon as possible.”

Both the start and finish will be at Knavesmire Road, close to York Racecourse, with the race starting at 9.30am. Followed by the Arena Group York Fun Run which will start at 11.45am - this race will see children and adults of all abilities take on a 1.5km course.

Knavesmire Road will be closed from 12pm on Saturday (August 6) until 3pm on Sunday with further road closures beginning at 4am on the Sunday morning. The roads affected will include Knavesmire Road and Racecourse Road.

Other road closures will begin at 7.30am. The roads impacted include Bishopthorpe Road and Campleshon Road.

The rest of the route closures will then come into force at 8.30am and the roads impacted include: A1036 Nunnery Lane, Bishopgate Street, Bishopthorpe Road, Blake Street, Bridge Street / Low Ousegate, Butcher Terrace, Campleshon Road, Castlegate, Church Street, Clifford Street, Coppergate, Coney Street, Cumberland Street, Deangate, Duncombe Place, Goodramgate, King’s Staith, Micklegate, Minster Yard, Pavement, Parliament Street, Spurrier Gate and St Helen’s Square.

The day will also include the York 10K BHP Corporate Challenge, which will see teams of all varieties from across the region come together to battle it out to be crowned Corporate Challenge Champions.

Runners can choose to run for a charity close to their heart or get involved with one of the event’s official partner charities – Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Changing Lives, Macmillan Cancer Support, Mind York, St Leonard’s Hospice, The Island York, York Against Cancer, Refugee Action York, RSPCA York, Harrogate & District Branch & St Catherine’s Hospice.

The York 10K is supported by City of York Council, BHP, York Racecourse, Shokz, The Yorkshire Society, Up & Running, Gopuff, Coopah and Water In A Box, York Mix Radio, High 5, Arla Protein and Marathon Photos.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming runners to York for the event," Mr Batley Kyle added.