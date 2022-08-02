POLICE are hunting a wanted man in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate 30-year-old wanted man, Joshua Lionel Richardson who is from the Filey area.
Richardson is wanted for a number of offences including criminal damage and public order.
Most recently he was living in Wold Newton in East Yorkshire but we have reason to believe he may be in the Filey area.
He also has connections to Eastfield and Bridlington.
If you have any information which could help locate Richardson please call 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.
