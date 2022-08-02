THE A64 through Rillington is expected to reopen on Thursday (August 4)following extensive repair work on a sinkhole.

Police closed the road on Sunday after a burst water main caused significant damage to the road from High Street, outside the Coach and Horses Pub, to Sands Lane.

A diversion has since been in place with traffic diverted from Staxton and Malton.

The road is closed in both directions between the B1248 near Scagglethorpe, Norton-on-Derwent and the B1249 near Willerby, Staxton.

A spokesperson for National Highways said the site was excavated and backfilled on Monday.

"The plan for Tuesday was to build up the base for the road, redo all the footpaths alongside the area that have been impacted.

"Sweepers will also be working on the surrounding areas to remove sand/mud.

"On Wednesday they will then plane off and resurface and reopening is due to be by 6am on Thursday. They need to ensure that they do not put plant over the pipe to plane off too soon, to prevent the pipe re-fracturing if weight is placed above before the site is ready."

North Yorkshire County Councillor Janet Sanderson, who represents Rillington, said she had been shocked to see the extent of the damage on the A64.

“Reactive emergency work is always a challenge, and I am grateful that the two authorities have worked at speed to get the A64 open again at this very busy time."