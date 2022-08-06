The most famous person from York has been revealed, according to a new interactive map, but the result may come as a surprise!

Mapbox researcher and geographer Topi Tjukanov developed the insightful map which reveals the birthplaces of the most 'notable people' around the world.

The data is based on a study published in June this year from researchers from the University of Paris.

A person's significance was calculated based on information scraped from Wikipedia and Wikidata.

The data accounts for a series of factors including the number of Wikipedia entries, their average length, the average number of views from 2015-18 as well as the total number of external links.

"The data contains a rank value and a notability "sum value" these are used to determine which names are shown and how big they are," Mr Tjukanov explained to users on Twitter.

You can explore the map and view the noteworthy people from hometowns all over the world in four different categories:

Culture

Discovery & Science

Leadership

Sports & Games

Who is the most notable person in York?





York has many famous people including none other than acting royalty Dame Judi Dench.

The actress has starred in a host of acclaimed films and TV shows as well as being a star on stage.

Dame Judi is best known for her role as M in the James Bond franchise where she starred alongside Daniel Craig.

The actress grew up in Heworth and later attended the Mount School, a Quaker independent secondary school and found her love for the performance arts.

Along with big famous names, there are a few that you might not recognise if you're not a sports fan.

With the name Paul Gibb appearing on the map, the English Cricketer was born in Acombwhere he found his passion for cricket.

He later played first-class cricket for Cambridge University and also become a Royal Air Force pilot during World War II.

York has a host of famous faces, although not all are featured on the map, including actor Mark Addy.

Born in Tang Hall, the star on stage and screen has featured in some of the biggest shows and films in recent history.

Including the massive hit show Game of Thrones, the cult classic film The Full Monty and the leading role in the sitcom Still Standing.

Another name missing from the map is the historical figure Guy Fawkes who was born in and educated in York.

Fawkes is of course known for his role in the failed gunpowder plot on the Houses of Parliament which we now mark on Bonfire Night, November 5.

See if you recognise any notable names by heading to the map now.