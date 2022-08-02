A former York tyre sales shop looks to have run out of road.

Plans have been submitted to convert PW Tyres at 36-38 Holgate into three homes.

If approved the work would include internal and external alterations to part replace existing glazed shop front, with infill brick work, new fenestration, external doors and new sash windows throughout.

The applicants, Mr and Mrs Fell, seek to create three two-bed properties on the 0.04ha site.

The application to City of York Council says the premises contained a tyre repair and installation business.

A report prepared for council planning staff says the ground floor was used as shop and reception, with store and workshop across the rest of the grounds and first floor. To the back was further outdoor and storage space.

The front features hardstanding that was used for parking.

The report continued: “The building is currently in a poor state of repair and appearance.”

The application said 36 and 38 would be separated, with 36 a larger dwelling.

The conversion would be attractive in design to suit the appearance of the York Central Historic Core.

The application concluded: “The changes represent an improvement to the current appearance of the property which is tired and deteriorating in quality.”