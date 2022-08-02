A SEA creature has been named after one of England's superstars during the recent Euro 2022 victory.
To celebrate England's Lionesses beating Germany in the final on Sunday, SEA LIFE Scarborough is honouring star player, and Yorkshire native, Beth Mead by naming its football loving octopus after the star of the tournament.
Andy Turner, general manager at SEA LIFE Scarborough, said: “We are all so proud to see our Lionesses make history.
"Beth Mead was unbelievable throughout the whole campaign and being born just down the road in Whitby we thought what better way to honour her than to name our football loving octopus after her."
Mead not only took home the 2022 Women’s Euros Golden Boot award, but also the Player of the Tournament too.
The 27-year-old not only inspired England to European glory, but also matched Germany striker Alexandra Popp’s record for the most goals ever scored in a Euro Championship.
