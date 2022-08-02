A MAN has been arrested after alcohol was stolen from a shop and threats were made to a member of staff.
North Yorkshire Police were called to Cambridge Street in Harrogate at 9pm last night (August 1) following reports that a man had stolen alcohol from a shop and threatened and assaulted a member of staff.
Officers quickly located a suspect nearby and arrested him on suspicion of assault, theft, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.
The man, who is in his 30s, currently remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
