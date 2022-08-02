A York sex shop that has operated for 25 years looks set to continue.

The Adult Shop at 70B Gillygate has applied to renew its licence, which City of York Council’s Gambling, Licensing and Regulatory Committee will consider next week.

A report prepared for the meeting next Tuesday (August 9) said consultation with the public concerning the licence renewal resulted in no objections.

It also said: “These premises have operated as a sex shop since 1997. There have been no complaints received in relation to the premises since the initial licence was granted.”

The venture seeks to open between 10am and 8pm Monday to Saturday and from 12-noon to 5pm on Sundays.

The application notes the business is registered as Lilacgrange Ltd, with its director as Anthony Bartlett-Moore. The Gillygate address is both a head office and trading address and Mr Bartlett-Moore has no other similar businesses.

No entertainment is offered from the shop which operates from ground floor premises.

The council report said there are ‘no mandatory grounds’ to refuse the renewal of the licence.

Should councillors wish to oppose the renewal, they would have to give reasonable reasons as such a move would place the council at risk of legal action, it added.

The City of York Council website also says such licences are valid for a year. They cost £790 to renew.