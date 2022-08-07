Presto the rabbit was born at the RSPCA's York animal centre in Landing Lane after his mother was brought in because her previous owner could no longer take care of her.

Unfortunately, Presto, who is one and a half, is still at the animal home eighteen months later - and so still waiting for a home of his own.

Staff at the centre are keen for him to be able to find some new owners who will give him the life he deserves.

But they are also searching for something else for him - a female rabbit to share his life...

It has been a tough few months for Pesto, they say.

After setting him up with 'dates' with different female rabbits, staff at the centre finally thought they had found him the perfect partner.

"It was love at first sight!" a staff member said.

"We were all so happy for him. He was living his best life!"

Sadly, it wasn't to last.

"Presto has been left heartbroken as Hetty suddenly passed away one night, which left us all shocked as she had not even been poorly," the staff member said.

So Presto is now looking for both a new partner and a new home.

He himself has been neutered. "So he is looking for a spayed female to share the rest of his life with," the staff member said.

"Presto is a very sweet boy who will make a fantastic addition to the family.

"We are looking for accommodation where the hutch is a minimum of six feet with an attached run of a minimum of eight fee .

"Any other accommodation will happily be discussed by staff at the centre."

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk