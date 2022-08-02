Heather Pearman has been appointed by Newcastle Building Society to manage its new community branch in Knaresborough and lead the team restoring access to cash and financial services in the market town.

Heather after a range of roles with Knaresborough’s Bradford & Bingley and Santander branches for 15 years.

Now, she will use her connections and in-depth understanding of the town to support residents with a range of products and services, enabling them to achieve their financial goals.

Since the last bank in Knaresborough closed in 2021, North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council have worked closely in partnering with Newcastle Building Society to restore local access to High Street banking.

Newcastle Building Society’s community branch, located inside Knaresborough Library, opened in July to support locals with their savings, mortgage and investment needs. Bucking the national trend of branch closures, the building society’s commitment to maintaining its high street presence across North Yorkshire, the North East and Cumbria has seen it deliver its innovative community branch concept in a number of locations.

Heather said: “The people of Knaresborough have been crying out for the return of financial services to this thriving market town and we hope the arrival of our community branch will deliver the essential support they’ve been missing.

“After some time away from Knaresborough it’s a privilege to return to the town I love, and engage with some of the familiar and new faces that make this town such a jewel in North Yorkshire’s crown. I look forward to integrating our new community branch into the heart of Knaresborough and delivering the much-needed local financial facilities for people and businesses in our area.”

Stuart Fearn, head of customer contact at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Recruiting people who have a real connection to Knaresborough has been a priority for our Society as we open a branch that we anticipate will be an important part of the local community. We want to create an impact not only by returning banking services to Knaresborough, but through wider community involvement, whether grant giving via the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, or through our colleague volunteering and other local support.

“Heather is a familiar face to the people of Knaresborough, and her wealth of experience will help drive our community support as part of our wider commitment to the provision of financial services on local high streets across North Yorkshire, Cumbria, and the North East region.”

The Society’s 31st branch, the branch opening in Knaresborough Library follows the success of Newcastle Building Society’s community branch in Hawes, as well as similar initiatives in Yarm and Wooler.