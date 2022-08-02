MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett feels that Charlie Cresswell “showed what he is all about” in his first game for the club.

Cresswell netted a brace on his debut for Millwall, scoring a goal in each half as the Lions beat Stoke City 2-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 19-year-old, who has been capped by England at under-21 level, started the game and scored both goals for his team as they picked up three points to begin the campaign.

Cresswell, who was raised in York as his father, Richard, played for York City, joined Millwall on loan from Premier League side Leeds United earlier in the summer window.

Rowett had nothing but praise for the young loanee centre-back after the match.

“I just said to him, ‘it doesn’t get any better than that, does it’?,” enthused Rowett.

“I thought as a young player making his Millwall debut, he showed us what he is all about.

“He’s worked incredibly hard and has been excellent in pre-season.

“I just said ‘look, I’m really impressed with you, but you might have to be a bit patient with the centre-halves we’ve got’.

“Hutchy (Shaun Hutchinson) pulled out in training towards the end of the week, but it made team selection easy and he (Cresswell) went straight in the team.

“It wasn’t just the goals, as impressive as they were with the way he attacked both goals, it was the way he defended.

“He got a yellow card in the first half and I think he showed great control and great composure to know when to step in and when to come out with the ball.”