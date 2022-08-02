Gary Lineker has hit back at criticism to his tweet congratulating the Lionesses following their Euro 2020 success.

The BBC Match of the Day presenter posted a tweet following the England women’s triumph on Sunday.

Gary tweeted: "Football is a simple game. 22 women chase a ball for 90 minutes and, at the end, England actually win. Congratulations @lionesses. Fabulous."

One user criticised Gary saying: "What kind of backhanded congrats is this. Never heard it be called simple on MoTD. But 22 women playing a simple game of course they’d win. Simples. Side eye for real."

Another added: "Not clear what your point is? NEVER have you been a champion for women’s football so I suspect they don’t care for your support now."

To clear any confusion, Gary added: “The post Italia ‘90 quote for Context. You’re welcome."

England Lionesses hoping for lasting change after Euro 2022 win

England’s players were once again serenaded and supported by adoring fans as they paraded the Euro 2022 trophy at Trafalgar Square.

To paraphrase the most quoted commentary of all time, ‘they think it’s all over’ – now the Lionesses are hoping it is just the beginning.

Sarina Wiegman’s side beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday to win the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup.

Former England international and BBC pundit Alex Scott introduced the players on to the stage shortly after 12.30pm and started a rendition of ‘Football’s coming home’.

Lucy Bronze also got the crowd cheering as she said the aim was now to win the World Cup, while Jill Scott said her hopes were that women’s football would now be known as ‘football’ following the success.

That now has to be the aim if the Lionesses are to build on their historic achievement and fulfil their lasting aim of changing society.