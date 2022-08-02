A GROUP of boys from York have taken on a walking challenge to fundraise for a charity supporting one of their classmates.

The youngsters, who all attend Acomb Primary School, took on the challenge of walking 17 miles from Redcar to Runswick Bay on Sunday July 24 to raise money for Candlelighters - a children's cancer charity.

Candlelighters are currently supporting their friend, Oliver Potter, also in Year 6, who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in January this year. The day the boys chose to walk on was also Oliver’s 11th birthday - so seemed a perfect way to support their friend.

Lee Haynes, head teacher at Acomb Primary School, said: "We are really proud of the boys for taking on this challenge. The support they have shown for Oliver since his diagnosis has been incredible and shows what a caring group of young people they are."

The walkers included Dexter Daniel Mawer, Henry Williams, Frank Walker, Ellis Powell, Charlie McClelland, Josh Webster, James Mould, Sam Carrick, Ethan Kane, Dylan Noble, Oliver Thompson, Christopher Mould, Sam Webster and Thomas Carrick.

The boys started their walk from Redcar at 11am and all completed the distance walking into Runswick Bay at 5pm.

Judith Noble, whose son took part in the charity walk, said: "It was a hot and gruelling day with some of the boys only ever having walked around eight miles previously. They walked as a team encouraging each other and cheering the others on, nobody was going to be left behind.

"There were many sweets consumed and many sore feet and tears at the end.

"The boys showed true grit and determination - and more importantly a fabulous bond of friendship."

The boys have managed to raise over £3,300 for the charity so far, all of which will be donated to the work that Candlelighters do to support children and their brave fight against cancer.

The group's donation page remains open - and can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3p6pUUZ

Each year, around 150 children in Yorkshire are diagnosed with cancer. When a child receives a diagnosis, lives are turned upside down instantly, not just for the child but for their parents, grandparents, siblings, extended family and friends. Getting well again can be a long and challenging journey, emotionally, physically, and financially.

Candlelighters, formed in 1976, brings light to families by providing emotional, practical and financial support, and hope, by investing in vital research to improve the outcomes and lives of children with cancer.

In the last 20 years alone, the charity has invested over £9m into cancer research in a range of different areas to benefit young cancer patients.

Further details on the charity can be found on the website at: www.candlelighters.org.uk