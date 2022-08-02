York Racecourse is hosting the first ever summer ball in aid of the Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation.

The CDLF is a not for profit charity set up following the tragic death of Charlie Lancaster in 2020, a 36 year-old estate agent and businessman.

Since Charlie's family and friends launched the foundation a year ago, more than £20,000 has been raised to support good causes including Menfulness and Youngminds.

Until passing away after a long battle with mental health, Charlie was active in charity work and sat on York Round Table.

The black tie summer ball will be on Saturday September 17 at the Ebor Suite, York Racecourse, and is sponsored by Persimmon Homes.

Oliver Newby of the CDLF said: “We are extremely excited to be able to host our first ever Summer Ball. This is the kind of evening Charlie loved, so it seemed fitting we add this event to our calendar. The event will provide a wonderful platform to display the amazing work being carried out by the foundation and more importantly showcase where we invest the incredible donations we receive.”

Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite and the charity can be found at https://cdlf.uk/

Scott Waters, Managing Director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “Charlie was a popular, well-known figure in the local business community as well as an active fundraiser himself.

“Since his tragic passing, Charlie’s family and friends have done an unbelievable job in helping raise awareness of mental health, fundraising and supporting charities in the region.

“As a York company we’re especially proud to be sponsoring this year’s CDLF summer ball and would encourage anyone who can to join us for what will be a fantastic evening in aid of such a worthy cause.”