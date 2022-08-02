A YOUNG Lionesses' superfan from North Yorkshire who captured the nation's hearts with her rendition of Sweet Caroline held the Euros trophy aloft before rushing home to soccer camp and declared: "I want to be England's next superstar."

Footy-mad Tess Dolan, eight, was gifted tickets by the BBC after she was filmed dancing to the unofficial anthem following Tuesday's semi-final victory.

The adorable youngster melted the country's hearts again when she was interviewed on TV before the victorious final with Germany on Sunday.

She jumped for joy when she was handed the shirt worn by her favourite player Alessia Russo from the Sweden match and even celebrated with the trophy after the final.

But she was then straight on the train back home to Knaresborough, so she could be at soccer camp in Leeds for 10am on Monday morning.

Appropriately dressed in her beloved Manchester United kit, Tess said she wanted to emulate Red Devils and England stars Russo and goal-scoring hero Ella Toone.

Speaking on Monday she said: "I haven't played football since my season finished with Scotton Scorchers so I'm really excited.

Tess Dolan at the final. Picture: SWNS

"I didn't want want to miss soccer camp just because I stayed up late to watch England win. It makes me more inspired to play football.

"I want to play even more now and do what the girls have done. I want to be like Russo or Toone and play for Manchester United and England."

Tess was mobbed for selfies before the game by adoring fans who recognised her from footage of her excitedly boogying to the victory anthem last week.

Once inside Wembley, the schoolgirl appeared on the Beeb's pre-match coverage where she was presented with Russo's shirt.

And after the game, she was able to pose for pictures with the championship trophy the Lionesses had battled so bravely to bring home.

Tess Dolan at Wembley. Picture: SWNS

Tess added: "I'm quite tired, but I had a very fun weekend.

"Winning was the best bit - and going up to the presenting room.

"It was fun being on TV, but it was probably the most nerve-wracking thing I've ever done.

"Toone's goal was amazing and getting Russo's shirt from the Sweden match was so exciting."

After one final boogie to Neil Diamond's hit, Tess and her mum Sam got the 10pm train from London and arrived back home around 12.45am.

The nation's most famous England fan was up early again for media duties when she appeared on Greg James' Breakfast Show on BBC Radio One.

But she then put her football kit on and headed off to the Ultimate Football Coaching Academy's summer holiday camp in Leeds.

Proud mum Sam, 49, said: "It was one of the most bonkers but amazing days.

"We couldn't go about five steps without people stopping us saying they recognised Tess from the telly.

"Tess just took it all in her stride, she was posing for selfies with everybody.

"When she went up to the studio and they put headphones on her and gave her the microphone, it was the first first time I'd seen her nervous.

"But she handled it like a pro like she always does and we just made memories.

"We got the 10pm train, we were offered to stay last night but she wanted to go to football camp, she's really committed."