A COMMUNITY pub in a North Yorkshire town has reopened to the public following a £189,000 refurbishment.

The Black Bull, a local community pub in Thirsk, reopened on Friday July 29 after a significant £189,000 investment.

At the helm is operator, Cheryl Hallcro - and the investment was funded by community pub company Admiral Taverns, who own 1,600 pubs across the country.

Cherly said: "We are over the moon with the results of the refurbishment at the Black Bull, it looks better than we ever imagined. It’s essentially a brand-new pub – I’m so thankful to Admiral Taverns for the investment and their ongoing support.

"Opening night was fantastic, it was great to see so many new faces and I can’t wait to meet more locals over the coming weeks.”

The investment has ensured the Black Bull is in top shape for the summer season and has included a complete renovation of both the interior and exterior. Residents will be able to enjoy a more welcoming look and feel in the pub, including a brand new bar, a new snug seating area, new signage and even a beer garden which can accommodate around 30 people – perfect for the warm summer weather.