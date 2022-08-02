A TEENAGE boy was punched in the face by a man in York.

North Yorkshire Police says that the boy, 14, was assaulted by the man on the cycle lane behind James Street Caravan Park.

He suffered swelling to his face but did not require further treatment.

The incident is said to have happened on Friday, July 29, at around 6.15pm.

Officers are requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances of the incident, and in particular, to anyone who could help to identify the man.

The man is described as white, in his late 30s, very tanned and 5ft 9in tall.

He is described as medium, stocky build, with a black bushy beard and wearing a black beanie hat.

He had a tattoo on the back of his right calf and was wearing black shorts, black trainers, a black top and a black rucksack.

He was last seen riding his scooter along the cycle lane, away from the city centre.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email jonathan.gillespie@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC577 Jonathan Gillespie.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220133295.