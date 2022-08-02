A YORK-BASED train firm have created three special designs to be painted onto the side of some of their trains to remember those lost during war time.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has unveiled special livery on the Class 91 No. 91111 called ‘For the Fallen’ - with its new paintwork and updated vinyl as part of an essential maintenance programme.
The livery features the original design created to mark the contribution of, and the lives lost by regiments along the East Coast route during the First World War.
First unveiled in 2014, it depicts soldiers, artefacts, poppies and tributes in honour of the fallen.
The bulk of the firm's InterCity 225 fleet leased by LNER are undergoing a full repaint and rebrand during the coming months - as the rolling stock receives essential maintenance.
LNER has 12 locos and eight sets of coaches on lease which operate services between London King’s Cross, Leeds and York.
