After a Covid-enforced break of two years, Tockwith Show is back this Sunday and organisers are promising it will be bigger and better than ever!

The one-day show, known as “The Greatest Small Show in Yorkshire”, attracts around eight thousand visitors, making it one of the biggest shows in the region.

In addition, there will also be more than three hundred prize classes ranging from farm animals and pets to show jumping and the ever-popular and fiercely competitive jams.

Committee Chair Georgina Watson says it’s great to be back for many reasons.

She said: “Basically we are an educational charity and a huge part of why we hold the show is to showcase the range of farming activities that make up such an important part of this region’s economy and community.

“One of our main themes this year is sheep. We have performances of dancing sheep, demonstrations of sheep shearing, and a chance for younger visitors to work with wool.

“But we also have pigs, horses, pigeons, rabbits, falcons, dogs, tractors, classic cars and even our very own sandy beach for children to play in. So hopefully we have got something for everyone."

Volunteers have been working on this Sunday’s show for about a year. It typically features more than 60 stalls for shopping, along with the demonstrations and classes.

For Show President Michelle Lee, Sunday can’t come soon enough.

Michelle continued: “Being chosen as the Show President is a great honour and I had that honour back in 2019. But then Covid struck and the 2020 and 2021 shows had to be cancelled so hopefully Sunday will be third time lucky for me!”

“It’s always a really fun day. It takes a huge amount of work but it’s worth it and our aim is to ensure that our community is able to share in the rich agricultural heritage we have and also have a great day out: in short to educate and entertain.”

The one thing all the organisers have their fingers crossed for is good weather on Sunday- the Met Office has forecast a fine day for the event first held in 1945.

Indeed, in 2002 rain forced the cancellation of the event, which had been cancelled the year before due to the Foot and Mouth crisis, with rain also transferring the event to Harrogate in 2007.

However, Georgina says whatever happens the 73rd show will go on.

She added: “As farmers the one thing we all know is that you can’t control Mother Nature, but whatever the weather we are determined to make the 2022 show one to remember.”

And if that isn’t enough, the show committee has also announced it stage its annual community bonfire and fireworks on Friday November 5.

Full details of the programme and tickets can be found at the Show’s website www.tockwithshow.org.uk