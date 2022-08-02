A COFFEE morning will be held this weekend to support a local cat rescue charity.

The special coffee morning is being held on Saturday (August 6) at the Hawdon Institute in Selby between 9.30am and 12pm to raise money for the Black Cat Rescue in the town.

There will be the usual refreshments, home baking, raffle, tombola and items for sale. They also now have a new 'string game' for people to try their luck at.

Jackie Bower, who runs Black Cat Rescue, said: "Donations of food or cash towards vet bills on the day would be much appreciated.

"We're also really short of items for sale so good quality items would be gratefully accepted. They can either be brought on the day or dropped off at the shelter in North Duffield."

Jackie sadly lost her husband in December 2020 - and has continued to operate the cat rescue using her own funding.

During the two years of the Covid pandemic, Jackie has been unable to do regular fundraisers due to restrictions. But, the cat loving public have been "amazingly generous" with donations.

You can sponsor Jackie via PayPal at: paypal.me/blackcatrescue21

If you would like to give one of the cats at the centre a new home, contact Jackie through the Black Cat Rescue Facebook page.