I RECENTLY returned a wayward Morrisons supermarket trolley that had found itself abandoned in St John’s Crescent, more than half a mile or a 15-minute stroll from the store.

I pondered how someone could steal a trolley and not have the decency to return it. Of course I can understand how someone overloaded with shopping could borrow the trolley, but to simply discard it is sheer ignorance.

Worst of all, however, on returning the trolley there wasn’t a pound coin in the release mechanism as a bit of a reward for my endeavour.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York