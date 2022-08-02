I RECENTLY returned a wayward Morrisons supermarket trolley that had found itself abandoned in St John’s Crescent, more than half a mile or a 15-minute stroll from the store.
I pondered how someone could steal a trolley and not have the decency to return it. Of course I can understand how someone overloaded with shopping could borrow the trolley, but to simply discard it is sheer ignorance.
Worst of all, however, on returning the trolley there wasn’t a pound coin in the release mechanism as a bit of a reward for my endeavour.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
