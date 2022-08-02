It was great to see the story about retired train driver Reg Turver approaching his 100th birthday (Rail legend arriving at Platform 100, July 30).
I had the pleasure of working with Reg in my early career on the footplate and found him to be an absolute gentleman.
The word legend is used all too liberally these days, but not in this case…. many happy returns Reg.
Alan Priestman, Hull Road, York
