House prices in York have soared by an average of over £9,000 in the month of May, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in May 2022 average house prices in York reached £315,092.

This was up from £305,719 in April, representing a 3.1 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 10.4 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in York?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £517,182 from £502,789 in April

- Up to £517,182 from £502,789 in April Semi-detached houses - Up to £328,604 from £318,451 in April

- Up to £328,604 from £318,451 in April Terraced houses - Up to £274,736 from £265,758 in April

- Up to £274,736 from £265,758 in April Flats - Up to £192,491 from £187,931 in April

How do York house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing York to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £283,496 in May.

In cash terms, the average house price in May was £32,210 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 12.8 per cent in May 2022. Prices were up by 1.2 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of York are the most expensive for average house prices.