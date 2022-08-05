House prices in Selby have gone up by an average of over £5,000 in the month of May, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in May 2022 average house prices in Selby reached £257,422.

This was up from £252,289 in April, representing over a 2.0 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 17.4 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around Selby here.

How much have house prices increased in Selby?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £372,387 from £365,595 in April

- Up to £372,387 from £365,595 in April Semi-detached houses - Up to £221,359 from £216,792 in April

- Up to £221,359 from £216,792 in April Terraced houses - Up to £189,115 from £184,772 in April

- Up to £189,115 from £184,772 in April Flats - Up to £120,389 from £118,411 in April

What%are%the%latest%house%prices%in%Selby%? (PA)

How do Selby house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Selby is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £283,496 in May.

In cash terms, the average house price in May was £32,210 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 12.8 per cent in May 2022. Prices were up by 1.2 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Selby are the most expensive for average house prices.